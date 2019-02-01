Peter Andre's wife Emily wows in statement midi skirt on Lorraine show How gorgeous did she look?

Peter Andre and his wife Emily Macdonagh made an appearance on the Lorraine show on Friday morning - and the beautiful GP majorly wowed ITV viewers with her effortless outfit of a cream roll neck jumper, printed midi skirt and black pointed heels with perspex details. Her waist-length hair was looking pretty gorgeous too, styled in loose waves with sunkissed pieces. While we haven't tracked down where she got her outfit as yet – Emily is very private and doesn't have public social media accounts – fans were still quick to flood Peter's Instagram page with compliments about her look.

Emily appeared on Lorraine on Friday. Image: Rex

"Watched you both this morning on Lorraine, both amazing," one wrote. "So nice how Emily said she's like a big sister to Junior & Princess - so sweet, and her hair is gorgeous!" Another added: "I love Emily, such a beautiful lady!" We have to agree.

It's not often we see Emily publicly, other than her rare television appearances and in Peter's social media posts, so fans were more than happy to see a glimpse of her style. She did star with her husband in a regular food segment on Lorraine over the summer, where fans got to see her love of pretty dresses and laidback feminine styles.

The couple at the Nutcracker Ball. Image: Getty

More recently in November, the pair stepped out on the red carpet to attend the Nutcracker Ball in support of charity Together For Short Lives, where Emily looked stunning once again in a fitted shimmering midi dress, and strappy metallic sandals. More please, Emily!

