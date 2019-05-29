Radiant Alesha Dixon dresses her bump in amazing silver mini-dress for Britain's Got Talent The singer announced her baby news on Monday's show

It's another incredible outfit for Britain's Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon. The popular singer, who announced news of her pregnancy live on Monday's show, looked sensational in a glamorous silver, sequinned gown with coordinating silver heels on Wednesday evening. Alesha looked radiant as she arrived on stage with fellow judges Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell and David Walliams for the third live show of the week. The former Mis-Teeq singer's elegant dress is by Haute Couture label Raisa Vanessa and it flattered her figure perfectly, showing off her cute growing bump and long, toned legs. Alesha is already mum to daughter Azura Sienna, who she welcomed in 2013 with her husband Azuka Ononye.

Photo credit: Instagram / Alesha Dixon

We're not sure what we love most about Alesha's latest outfit: the gorgeous, shimmering silver shade, the high hemline or the chic V-neckline. And just look at those retro shoulder pads! The star's stunning diamond drop earrings are by Carat London and those amazing silver sandals are Louboutins. We can dream!

Alesha's beauty look was super sassy too, with the judge wearing her hair in an edgy slicked back bun. Makeup-wise, Alesha showed off her pregnancy glow with a touch of highlighter on her cheekbones and a vibrant rouge lip with matching nail polish.

Loading the player...

WATCH: See royal spring fashion above

MORE: Amanda Holden's Britain's Got Talent gown has to be seen to be believed

Alesha's look is all down to her fashion stylist Laura Smith and her hairdresser Michelle Sultan, who also works with Mel B and Jennifer Hudson. The previous evening, Alesha wowed viewers in a stunning rose gold Michael Costello dress that she teamed with nude sandals. Her look was a hit with her Instagram followers, with one posting: "You look amazing. I never looked like this when pregnant!" Another said: "You and your bump are glowing and gorgeous the dress is beautiful as you are #minidixon."

MORE: ﻿Alesha Dixon covers her baby bump on Britain's Got Talent wearing a shimmering rose gold dress

Alesha's co-judge Amanda Holden also dressed to impress on Wednesday, appearing on BGT in a gorgeous floor-length floral gown with elegant white sash detail.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.