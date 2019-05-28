Amanda Holden's Britain's Got Talent gown has to be seen to be believed This is gorgeous!

How amazing is it to have the Britain's Got Talent live shows back on our TV screens?! While we're excited about seeing Ant and Dec back together, we, of course, love seeing what judges Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon wear when they emerge out of the golden doors. As per usual, the outfits do not disappoint. For the second night of live shows, Amanda went full glamour with her look, wearing a royal blue Jennifer Clair gown which featured a split across the chest and a thigh split - one false move and anything could happen. The look was chosen by her stylist Karl Willett, who also works with Jennifer Hudson and Ayda Field.

The dress was bespoke to Amanda, and the designer shared a sketch of the gown on Instagram...

Amanda styled the statement dress with Gianvito Rossi sandals, minimal Asprey jewellery, and her hair in her signature glossy blow-out - which she recently revealed is dramatically different from her natural hair texture. Sharing a photograph of her un-styled 'do, she revealed her locks are actually incredibly curly. Sometimes she shows off her curly hair on Instagram, and we love it.

Amanda's friend - and fellow judge - Alesha, dressed for success as well. She surprised ITV viewers on Monday night with her baby bump, and for Tuesday evening's show, she wore a metallic Michael Costello gown chosen by her stylist Laury Smith.

She often styles Alesha for TV appearances and together, they give us some fantastic looks. Beauty-wise, Alesha smashed it out of the park with her gorgeous makeup and slicked back hairstyle. Top marks all around, ladies.

