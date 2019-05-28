Alesha Dixon covers her baby bump on Britain's Got Talent wearing a shimmering rose gold dress Absolutely stunning!

We're two nights in, but already Alesha Dixon is nailing maternity fashion. That's what happens when you're a glamorous judge on Britain's Got Talent and you've got a glam squad shopping for all the best looks. For the second night of live shows, the 40-year-old razzle dazzed in metallics. As Alesha made her way to her chair alongside David Walliams and Alesha Dixon, we couldn't get over how gorgeous she looked in her rose gold Michael Costello dress, which she teamed with nude strappy sandals. This could be one of her best looks, ever.

And wait until you see the back...

Alesha's glam squad includes fashion stylist Laury Smith, who Alesha has worked with many times before. Alesha's other go-to stylist, Lia Ningiza, also joined the squad. Her hair stylist was Michelle Sultan, who is a weave specialist and also tends to the tresses of Mel B. On his team is Alex Price, who styled Alesha's hair into a gorgeous poker straight ponytail.

MORE: The Britain's Got Talent judges own the most fabulous homes

As usual, Alesha's makeup was perfection. Celebrity makeup artist Francesca Abrahamovitch, who also works with Rochelle Humes, gave her a gorgeous smokey eye and nude lip. We'll be trying that at home this weekend.

RELATED: This is how Alesha announced her pregnancy

As we all know, it's not a style competition between Alesha and her friend/fellow judge Amanda Holden. The blonde beauty also looked absolutely stunning in her royal blue gown and was styled by her stylist Karl Willett, who also works with Jennifer Hudson and Ayda Field. Ladies, we couldn't pick a winner even if we wanted to.

Loading the player...

WATCH VIDEO: All the Strictly Come Dancing winners over the years