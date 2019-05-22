Louise Redknapp just brought back THIS 90s fashion trend The new way to wear your jeans

We love Louise Redknapp! The singer is fully embracing this season's 90s denim trend with her latest outfit - and we're sure she'll spark a wave of copycat looks. The 9 to 5 musical star was snapped looking seriously retro leaving London's Savoy Theatre after a performance. Check out Louise's turned up jeans paired with some black peep-toe heels. Some of us (ahem) can remember this look first time around when it was called 'cuffed jeans' and the point was to fully show off one's LA Gear trainers. Now Louise has adapted the recent catwalk look with a touch of glam, teaming it with a black cami and blazer.

Louise has gone all 90s on us and we LOVE it

Former Strictly star Louise's commitment to the throwback 90s trend is commendable. She's got the whole Kylie-esque (of the Minogue variety, not Jenner) high ponytail going on plus some gold hoop earrings. Yassss Louise! It's tough pulling off some of the more questionable 90s looks but the mum-of-two nails it.

MORE: Most stylish guests of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show

Loading the player...

WATCH: Louise answers our quickfire questions above

Louise's beauty look is pretty 90s too, with that shimmery nude eyeshadow and curled lashes. Natalie Imbruglia in Torn anyone? Louise added a touch of colour with her sexy scarlet nail polish.

MORE: Holly Willoughby's £29.99 H&M white pleated skirt just sent This Morning fans WILD

We're not entirely sure what's happened fashion-wise this season with all these 90s trends resurfacing - crop tops, bodies and scrunchies and high-waisted jeans. Put all the looks together and you're basically Top of the Pops circa 1993 when Louise was super famous in girl band Eternal.

Louise is known for her love of fashion, running a blog called A Style Album with her friend and stylist Emma Rose Thatcher. The star recently wore another pair of cuffed jeans pictured on the blog which are by the brand Frame and retail at £275.

It may be time to shop…

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.