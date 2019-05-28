Fans are loving Amanda Holden's first Britain's Got Talent gown – and send support after mishap on stage Whoops!

It's safe to say that Amanda Holden's first gown for the Britain's Got Talent live shows was a total hit – didn't she look gorgeous on Monday night? The telly judge wore a beautiful high-low dress by designer Ziad Nakad, which featured glittering red and silver details and a nude underlay. The outfit was put together by her go-to fashion stylist Karl Willett, who also chose a strappy pair of Giuseppe Zanotti heels to finish the look. Her sparkling jewels were by designers James Ganh and Sarah Ho – a part of the outfit Amanda particularly loved, since she shared a close-up on her Instagram Story, captioning it: "Diamonds are a girl's best friend!" Amen.

Amanda wowed in a designer gown

Fans were quick to send their compliments on Amanda's show-stopping outfit, particularly since she was forced to apologise after swearing live on stage during the show. Clearly terrified, she let out the curse word while taking part in a spooky act by The Haunting.

The Britain's Got Talent judges own the most fabulous homes – see photos

Loading the player...

WATCH Amanda's style file

One follower wrote on Instagram: "Oh Amanda… you did amazing through The Haunting act… Bless you. You look stunning I adore your style." Another added of her look: "Ok so every year I get excited about the six dresses you wear for the lives and oh my god you did not disappoint on night one - this dress is stunning!!"

Alesha announced her pregnancy on Monday night

Amanda's co-judge Alesha Dixon looked gorgeous for the first of the live shows, too, wearing a striking mini dress that showed off her growing baby bump – as she announced her second pregnancy at the beginning of the episode! Presenters Ant and Dec were the ones to break the news at the beginning of the show, by signing a Morecambe and Wise-style opener, dropping in the pregnancy announcement. Going to Alesha afterwards, the star revealed she was over the moon to be carrying her second baby. We have no doubt Alesha will be rocking some incredible maternity fashion throughout the live shows…

Amanda Holden's best show-stopping Britain's Got Talent dresses so far