Britain's Got Talent is blown away by Amanda Holden's gothic princess dress

As much as the Britain's Got Talent live shows totally make our evenings, we have to confess we get more excited each day about what Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon will be wearing than the acts themselves (don't tell anyone.) The stunning pair have been pulling all the stops this week haven't they? On Thursday, mother-of-two Amanda stole the show in her latest jaw-dropping gown by Saiid Kobeisy which was made in a gothic black. It had a deep V neckline and had 3D white flowers stictched on the bombastic skirt. As she emerged out of the golden doors, we couldn't get over how glam she looked. Her dreamy ensemble was chosen by her stylist Karl Willett, who also works with Jennifer Hudson and Ayda Field.

Sparkly jewels, voluminous locks and a flawless face of makeup is all part of the wow factor and the 48-year old relies on an incredible glam squad to perfect her look. Amanda's makeup is applied by Karin Darnell, who took to Instagram on Tuesday to give her Instagram followers a product rundown of what she uses on the BGT star. We were excited to discover that Amanda's perfect skin is perfect by the Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Foundation in shade 6.5. This foundation is universally loved by beauty bloggers and celebrities - from Kim Kardashian to the Duchess of Sussex, so AH is in great company.

Amanda's co-star Alesha has been looking hot-to-trot too! The mother-of-one, who has just announced her second pregnancy, has been giving viewers a lesson on how to dress a baby bump in style. We loved stunning pink sequin dress and the lady behind this look is stylist Laury Smith, who often styles Alesha for TV appearances.

The Former Strictly Come Dancing winner recently revealed that she and Amanda usually have an earlier start than co-judge Simon Cowell - because of their extensive fashion and beauty prep! Well, beauty takes time and effort, ladies...

