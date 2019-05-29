Amanda Holden dazzles in risque floral gown on Britain's Got Talent The actress chose a sheer dress for Wednesday's live show

She's done it again! The beautiful Amanda Holden wowed Britain's Got Talent viewers with another striking dress on Wednesday evening. We didn't think any dress could outdo her amazing midnight blue gown by Jennifer Clair that she wore on Tuesday – the revealing chest split AND thigh split were super racy but she pulled it off, of course. Now actress Amanda has brought the glamour to BGT once again in this stunning creation sheer, floral by the designer Nicolas Jebran. We adore the multicolour flowers cascading to the floor, teamed with that chic white sash shade and cool spider web detail across the bust. What a dress!

Photo credit: Instagram / Amanda Holden

Amanda's look was put together by her stylist Karl Willett, who also works with Jennifer Hudson, Paloma Faith and Ayda Field. The judge went all out with her beauty look, styling her blonde locks in a ponytail with strands framing her face. Her makeup was suitably glam as always: a dramatic smoky eye, a bold sweep of blush with a sprinkling of highlighter on the cheeks and a sparkly nude hue on her lips.

Amanda's co-judge Alesha Dixon, who is pregnant with her second child, looked equally stunning in a silver sequinned mini-dress. The singer teamed her look with some sassy silver heels. On Tuesday's show, Alesha wore a metallic Michael Costello gown chosen by her stylist Laury Smith.

We can't wait to see what the ladies wear tomorrow…

