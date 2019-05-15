Amanda Holden's pastel pink dress is one seriously hot summer buy
Ice cream tones for the Britain's Got Talent star
Do Amanda Holden and her fabulous wardrobe ever have a day off from looking chic? The gorgeous 48-year-old shared a picture on Instagram on Wednesday, where she teamed up with fellow Marks & Spencer ambassador - and dog lover - David Gandy. Taking to social media, she posed up a storm with a cute pooch and the model, writing: "Spent a tough afternoon with @davidgandy_official doing fantastic #ambassador duties at @battersea today." Her sugary pink dress had a lovely flared finish and came from mid-range brand Iris & Ink, which is stocked online at The Outnet. Although the dress is sadly no longer available to buy, we've found a fab alternative from Topshop which looks hugely similar, for just £59.
Amanda looked lovely in pink
The Britain's Got Talent judge has recently had a serious wardrobe spring clean by duo The Style Sisters - two gorgeous gals called Gemma and Charlotte who specialise in the detox, organising and re-styling of houses and wardrobes.
Get the look: £59, Topshop
The pretty pair revamped Amanda's closet, and shared plenty of snaps of her amzing shoe room, which featured shelves and shelves of the most fabulous high heels.
The girls hail from Essex and have over 15 years experience in the fashion and interior industry, so they know their stuff. And what's more, they have a glowing list of celebrities that they have worked their Marie Kondo-style magic on, from Lisa Snowdon to former TOWIE star Danielle Armstrong. In February, the glam duo even revamped Alexandra Burke's pad.
The BGT star took to Instagram to thank the pair, saying:" This makes me SO happy - A tidy house is a tidy mind! Thank you @style___sisters for working your magic #houserenovation #almostthere #BundleBerry #interiordesign" The pair replied: "It certainly is! We’re so happy your happy, you can now enjoy your stylish and organised space!"
