Amanda Holden's best show-stopping Britain's Got Talent dresses so far What a wardrobe!

Amanda Holden is super glamorous at all times - even when she's just popping to M&S - but it's her Britain's Got Talent wardrobe that really excites us. The stunning 48-year-old enlists fashion stylist Karl Willett to choose her dazzling outfits for the show and the talented professional also works with Jennifer Hudson and Ayda Field. We've rounded up her best looks on the ITV show so far, and there's some serious show-stoppers you can't afford to miss.

Amanda looked incredible in her Alexis Mabille dress

In January, whilst filming the first episode, the ITV favourite lit up the red carpet in a zesty yellow satin dress which was the epitome of glam. The eye-popping creation was by high-end designer Alexis Mabille and is priced at £1,800. It came complete with a sleek bodice and full, sweeping skirt. The waistband was finished with an oversized bow, which gave the whole look a super dramatic feel.

We loved the BGT star's orange Alex Perry number

Back in February, the mother-of-two headed to the BGT auditions in Manchester, rocking an orange, asymmetrical dress by Alex Perry which cost a whopping £1,232.

Saiid Kobeisy gown was covered in crystals

The vivid tangerine number came complete with a bold pleated sleeve that cascaded down Amanda's arm. The knee-length style had a body-con cut and the ITV favourite added white high heel stilettos by Gianvito Rossi and vampy makeup.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Everything you need to know!

Last month ITV released some incredible promotional snaps of the cast ahead of the launch, and of course, Amanda's outfit didn't disappoint. She went for the full-on glamourpuss look, opting for a figure-fitting Saiid Kobeisy gown covered in sparkling beading. With its fishtail hem, it simply screamed Hollywood - and Amanda styled the statement number with minimal jewellery, and her hair was teased into her signature glossy blow-out. WOW!

MORE: Amanda Holden's anti-ageing gold facial costs WAY less than you think

Amanda's co-star Alesha Dixon revealed that she and Amanda usually have an earlier start than co-judge Simon Cowell - because of their extensive fashion and beauty prep. When asked about the first thing she thinks about on an audition day, she said: "I wonder what time Simon is going to arrive today, how much time am I going to sit around waiting for Simon! To be fair to him, we've actually accepted he starts work so much later than the rest of us ... and Amanda and I have more time with our glam squads, so it's fine!"

READ: Amanda Holden shocks fans in seriously sexy red leather dress