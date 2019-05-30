Victoria Beckham hailed as the Queen of Style as she rocks a jaw-dropping white suit VB is a bit of all white...

On Wednesday evening, Victoria Beckham showcased her hugely anticipated new collection and the former Spice Girl rocked a super chic white suit in pictures she shared with Instagram and wow, what an outfit! The 45-year-old dazzled in the crisp white two-piece, which was made up of an oversized boxy jacket, matching cigarette pants and contrasting black high heels. We loved the simplicity of the look - it's the kind of ensemble that VB could wear in years to come and still look on point. As always, the set doesn't come cheap; the jacket comes in at £1490, and the trousers have a price tag of £770. As always, the fashion designer’s snap generated lots of comments - and one fan even called her the "Queen of Style." We couldn't agree more!

VB looked incredible in her white suit

We last saw the mother-of-four at the weekend when she headed to Old Trafford to watch husband David Beckham's return to football. The sportsman teamed up with other Manchester United legends to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the club's treble-winning season and Victoria watched with her family and friends.

Blazer, £1490 and Trousers, £770, Victoria Beckham

Only VB could pull off the super stylish spectator look - dressing to impress in a pair of skinny jeans, a cool baseball-style jacket, a white T-shirt and the most insane high heel shoes in a vivid neon green.

You will always see the fashion mogul in a white T-shirt; they are her favourite things to wear. she regularly dons the design and teams it with all of her favourite separates – including tailored trousers, jeans and even pencil skirts. Speaking about her love for the simple item, she once said: "I hate tees which are droopy around the neck, it needs to be boxy and masculine but not too long in the body.” She continued: “It should be so easy and simple to find but as someone who wanted that, I couldn't find it." So, she designed her own - and you can get one for a cool £90 on her website.

