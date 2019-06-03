Holly Willoughby returns to This Morning in the most stunning lilac dress What a dream...

Holly Willoughby is back from her half term break and is looking more gorgeous than ever (if that is even possible,) wearing a stunning pastel-toned lilac dress. Totally matching the sunshine, HW's frock is from Ghost and came complete with a pretty white Peter Pan style collar. Known as the 'Tiggy dress', it has balloon style sleeves and an asymmetrical hemline and would look just as chic with trainers as it would with stilettos. Priced at £120, it is currently available online at John Lewis, and if you have a summer party to attend (or a wedding) this frock could be just what you are looking for. As always, Holly left her accessories at home, keeping it simple in her favourite nude high heels by Gianvito Rossi.

Holly looked perfect in her pastel dress

The 38-year-old has returned to London following a relaxing holiday with Phillip Schofield and his loved ones. Although it's not known where they went; it seems they headed to the Algarve in Portugal – a place they regularly tend to travel to during the summer. On Phillip's Snapchat last week, the TV star posted videos with Holly after a night out, including one of them making their way across a wooden bridge.

£120, Ghost

Holly loves a holiday and has already racked up some impressive air miles this year; from the Maldives and New York and skiing in the French alps. Holly and her husband Dan, along with their three children, also welcomed the New Year in style on a beach abroad, although the star didn't specify their location.

MORE: Holly Willoughby's purple dress she wore on Celebrity Juice is IDEAL for a party

We love seeing what the Celebrity Juice star wears on her getaways - remember the pink Hunza G swimsuit she stepped out in last year? It's still on our wish-list right now!

READ: Holly Willoughby's Kate Spade dress sparks debate amongst This Morning viewers