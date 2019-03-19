Melania Trump recycles pink Emilio Pucci suit for a meeting at the White House She looked pretty in pink…

Melania Trump isn't known for her love of recycling her outfits, but it would appear that the 48-year-old, who is married to US President Donald Trump, has taken a leaf out of Duchess Kate's book and re-wore an old ensemble. Opting for her blush pink Emilio Pucci two-piece suit - the same one she wore back in March 2018 - with a simple white knit underneath.

What was the occasion? Melania chaired a White House meeting on Monday afternoon to learn more about youth programmes at federal departments and agencies and took the opportunity to discuss her 'Be Best' youth initiative, which promotes online safety and avoiding drugs.

"Through Be Best I will continue to shine a spotlight on the well-being programs that provide children the tools and skills required for emotional, social and physical well-being and promote successful organisations, programs, and people who are helping children overcome some of the issues they face while growing up in the modern world," the first lady said in a statement.

CELEBRITY TREND ALERT: More celebrities wearing pastel coloured suits

Melania teamed her designer suit with a pair of nude high heels, a full-bodied blow-dry and immaculate makeup. From her glossy lips to her grey smoky eye, a lot of thought went into her prim, pristine look.

QUESTION: Did Melania Trump channel Duchess Kate with this particular look?

Pastel coloured suits are all over the high street right now. If you want to copy Melania's latest look, we've found the perfect co-ord. Let us present to you this pink Topshop two-piece. The jacket, priced at £65, and the kick-flare trousers which are priced at £46.

Suit jacket and trousers, Topshop

Other celebrity fans of the two-piece pink suit include Michelle Keegan, supermodel Michelle Keegan and Zoe Ball.

READ NEXT: This is what Melania Trump wore to meet the Queen for the very first time