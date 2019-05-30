Pregnant Alesha Dixon wows Britain's Got Talent with pink sequin baby bump WOW!

Oh Alesha! The stunning TV star - who has just announced she is pregnant with her second child - looked sensational on Thursday's Britain's Got Talent live shows, rocking a very glam outfit that totally complimented her gorgeous baby bump. We loved the stunning caped dress which was covered in barbie pink sequins. The look was put together by Alesha's fashion stylist Laury Smith and her amazing mane of hair was created by hairdresser Michelle Sultan, who also works with Mel B and Jennifer Hudson. Jewellery wise, the 40-year-old blinged it up with hoop earringsand don't get us started on those lilac high heels. Amazing...

Alesha posed in pink with her gorgeous daughter

One of the things that wows us most about Alesha (apart from her killer fashion sense and feisty, go-get them attitude) is her incredible skin. It's totally flawless, right? HELLO! caught up with the former Strictly Come Dancing winner in 2018, and she told us her biggest beauty tip is really quite simple."I admire people that are confident in their own skin, and have a greater understanding that beauty is from within, and joyful individuals that radiate goodness - that to me, is beauty," she explained.

When it comes to products that get her looking gorgeous, Alesha's beauty cupboard is packed with both high end and bargain buys. "The first product I reach for in the morning is Sisley Face Cream and I couldn't live without coconut oil, but Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream comes a close second."

MORE: Inside Britain's Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon's house

The former Misteeq star may be flawless now, but back in the day she had her fair share of beauty disasters. "I used to wear too much make-up, too many colours in my hair, and now I've learned, the older that I've got that less really is more."

READ: Alesha Dixon responds to reports she is returning to Strictly Come Dancing