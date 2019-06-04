Melania Trump turns heads in the trench coat of dreams on a visit to No.10 When politics and fashion meet halfway...

On Tuesday morning, Melania Trump was up bright and early to join her husband, US president Donald on a visit to No.10 Downing Street, where she met with Prime Minister Theresa May. The former model looked incredible, wearing a camel toned shirt dress, which she teamed with high heel black shoes, and a black crock Birkin bag by Hermes. Beauty wise, she rocked her trademark brown hair in a sleek and straight style and the First Lady's makeup looked as flawless as ever. We were very impressed to see that she showed zero signs of jet lag despite her lengthy flight the day before.

We loved Melania's trench coat and Birkin bag

We have been loving the mother-of-one's outfits so far during this state visit. Quite the fashionista, when she arrived at Stansted airport on Monday, she chose a fabulous Burberry blouse, which was emblazoned with a nautical print in patriotic tones of red, white and blue. We loved how she teamed the top with a navy blue pencil skirt, a tailored blazer and a pair of Christian Louboutin high heels, as well as some vampy shades.

The First Lady stunned in Dior at Buckingham Palace

Then, she did a quick change as she arrived at Buckingham Palace to meet the Queen with Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall. Melania dazzled in a stunning white body con dress by Dolce & Gabbana which was custom-made with a navy blue belt. With her hair up in a chic chignon, Melania added a large wide brimmed hat by Hervé Pierre which also had a navy trim. Many compared her to the late Diana, Princes of Wales in the classic getup. After her action-packed day, she returned to Buckingham Palace - where the Queen gave a State Banquet - and MT brought the glamour once again, stunning in a Dior Haute Couture ivory silk crepe gown with silk tulle detail.

Speaking about her style, Melanie once told US Elle: "I style myself and choose what to wear based on what I feel good in it. My style has stayed pretty consistent over the years; I always wear what I like and what is appropriate for the occasion."

