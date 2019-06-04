Holly Willoughby's white floral dress causes debate amongst This Morning fans What do YOU think?

Holly Willougby dressed up on Tuesday, dazzling This Morning viewers with a stunning white, puff sleeved dress by Anna Mason. The number had a wrap front and a frilly hem and certainly made a statement! It doesn't come cheap though - you pick this frock up for £725. Yikes! Coupled with her nude high heels by Gianvito Rossi which come in at £510, that's a £1235 outfit. Sharing her latest look on Instagram, Holly's 5.5 million Instagram fans were divided with her latest look. Many loved it, but some didn't. One follower wrote: "Mumsy mumsy mumsy! Get a sexier dress, Holly!" Another added: "Wow! You look amazing, LOVE the dress." Well, we love the look and if anyone can make voluminous sleeves look chic, it's the ITV favourite!

Holly looked blooming gorgeous in her Anna Mason dress

After her half term break away, the Celebrity Juice star returned to the famous sofa on Monday in a fabulous frock from Ghost. We loved the Peter Pan style collar and the lovely pastel lilac shade it was made in. Known as the 'Tiggy dress', it had balloon style sleeves and an asymmetrical hemline. Priced at £120, you can pick it up at John Lewis.

£725, Anna Mason

We have noticed that Holly's stylist Angie Smith is choosing some slightly more 'out there ' frocks for the 38-year-old lately. Last month, Holly wowed fans in a funky Kate Spade getup.

The avant-garde frock was covered in a pink and yellow geo square print and had tiers of ruffles at the neckline and the hem. Nipped in at the waist with a skinny belt, the dress boasted a sexy plunge at the back. Another pricey buy, it cost £475, although Holly added a pair of budget strappy sandals by high street store Office.

