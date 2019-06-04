Victoria Beckham just made us want a pair of dad trainers, NOW. Sporty spice!

We all know that Victoria Beckham can make pretty much any fashion trend work for her. From casual leggings and sweatshirts, to high heels in crazy colours - VB rocks it. On Tuesday, the mother-of-three shared a shot of her decked out in her sportswear range for Reebok and in the snap, you could see her sporting white, chunky trainers. Yep, you read that right - the 45-year-old left her trademark high stilettos at home in favour of the 'dad style' sportswear staple. Known as the 'VB Bolton Lo Shoes', they come in at £197 and you can pick them up online.

Victoria makes us want dad trainers with this Instagram snap

The 'Dad' trainer trend exploded onto the scene in 2018, with cool gal celebs like Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner sporting the big padded, lace-up shoes. Unconventional, yes, but surprisingly comfy, they can be worn for both the gym and teamed with a pair of denim jeans.

£197, VB for Reebok

In an interview with The Telegraph back in 2016, the mother-of-four explained why she altered her wardrobe in favour of comfortable items like trainers and trousers: "I think people saw the real me when I came out in a pair of men's trousers, a roll-neck, and trainers. I just can't do heels anymore. At least not when I'm working, [and] I travel a lot. Clothes have to be simple and comfortable," she said.

MORE: Victoria Beckham wore the best alternative to a wedding dress & David's impressed

When it comes her sportswear style with Reebok (which first dropped in 2018) it's all about designing something that works all through the day, not just when she hits the gym. "I wanted a collection that works with a busy schedule like mine. The pieces have the technical ability that I need for the gym but are simple and adaptable enough to work with my lifestyle and I have personally wear tested each performance piece during workouts," she explained.

READ: Victoria Beckham shows us all how to work the neon trend perfectly