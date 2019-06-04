The Marks & Spencer homeware you might have missed on Love Island Better get it quick before it sells out

Monday night saw Love Island season five kick off to an incredible start with the nation announcing they will once again be giving up their weekday evenings to watch the cast couple (and uncouple) up. Contestants arrived at the villa looking naturally fabulous, done up to the nines of course, but as much as commenting on each other, they were commenting on how plush and kitted out the villa is this year. Now Marks & Spencer have revealed they've had something to do with the holiday house's interiors and you can get in on the action.

Taking to Instagram, M&S revealed that their picnicware has been chosen as some of the glassware to feature during the show and it's available to buy now. They uploaded a picture of it and cashed in on all the famous Love Island phrases, saying: "We’ve just ‘got a text’ confirming our fabulous, colourful picnicware is on this year’s @loveisland. Don’t get ‘mugged off’ and miss out as these totally ‘your type on paper’ glasses, jugs and bowls won’t hang around."

Available in a range of playful, summery designs, you can either get the pineapple set, the flamingo set or the palm tree set. There is also a watermelon set that looks like it would fit right in with the aesthetics but that's not being featured on the show.

Luckily, the glasses are an absolute steal. Coming in three sizes, the tumbler is just £3, the tall glass is £3.50 and the wine glasses are also £3.50. If these water vessels prove as popular as the monogrammed water bottles have become, we urge you to be quick if you want to stock up on them for your next BBQ. Something tells us they won't be on the shelves for long…