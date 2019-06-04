Lorraine Kelly's latest dress is an ASDA version of a £425 Victoria Beckham design – and fans can't believe it What a dupe!

Lorraine Kelly gave fans quite the fashion double-whammy on Tuesday morning's show – not only was her outfit a total bargain from Asda, but it's also an uncanny dupe of one of Victoria Beckham's pricey designs! Woah. The pretty pink shirt dress costs just £25 from the supermarket's George at Asda clothing range, and its checked print, black piping and tie waist detail are remarkably similar to VB's version, which is worth £425. Lorraine couldn't believe the likeness either, and even posted the dresses side by side on Instagram.

Lorraine posted a snap of the bargain dress on Instagram

"Today’s look even more of a bargain than I thought! Really great value @georgeatasda," she captioned the picture. Her original outfit post read: "Today’s outfit just TWENTY FIVE pounds from @georgeatasda. Shoes - @lkbennettlondon. #bargain #happy #supermarket #fashion."

We predict a sell out on this one, and the dress is already getting rave reviews online. Fans quickly commented on Lorraine's look, too, with one writing: "Well I just ordered the dress online… hope it looks as good on me," and another adding: "Thought you looked lovely this morning, dress was lovely and what a bargain at £25."

The presenter isn't the only ITV star who's loving Asda's fashion offering at the moment, since Charlotte Hawkins also wore a leopard-print number by the brand in May. Susannah Reid also wore a red version of the frock – perhaps Good Morning Britain stylist Debbie Harper has been conferring with Lorraine's wardrobe guru Bronagh Webster!

George at Asda's Pink Check Print Button-Down Midi Dress, £25 (available here)

Lorraine's friend and makeup artist, Helen Hand, recently told HELLO! that the star is feeling more confident in her own skin than ever. "Doing things like Zumba, finding exercise that you enjoy, changing your shape gives you that natural confidence to be able to try more looks and feel comfortable in your own skin," she said. "I would say Lorraine is more open to experimenting now. Having Bronagh styling her so well has made such a difference - and just being happy!"