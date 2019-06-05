Space-age style! Kylie Minogue steals the show in amazing £5k silver dress The Aussie beauty has wowed us again

You can always rely on Kylie Minogue to totally bring it with a jaw-dropping dress. And that's exactly what the Spinning Around singer did on Tuesday evening at the Royal Academy of Arts Summer exhibition preview in London. Mingling with the likes of Lady Amelia Windsor, Claudia Winkleman and Alexa Chung, Kylie stood out in her incredible silver metallic dress by the designer Ralph & Russo. The futuristic outfit had it all going on: an asymmetric hem, high leg split, one-shouldered neckline and a batwing sleeve with a shoulder bow that Kylie wore draped down her back. The star certainly knows what suits her and this gorgeous space-age dress was spot on.

The Ralph & Russo piece was from the label's 2019 collection, currently available to buy online at saksfifthavenue.com for pricey £5,712. The dress just screams glam disco diva – perfect for dancing the night away with the girls.

MORE: CFDA Awards 2019: The outfits we're all talking about

Kylie's outfit was styled by Frank Strachen, who posted a snap of the singer on his Instagram page. The stylist revealed that Kylie's beautiful drop diamond earrings are by De Beers, while those stunning shimmering sandals are by accessory designer Sophie Webster.

MORE: 10 times Duchess Kate has worn a tiara and looked like a Queen

SHOP: Ralph & Russo's One-Shoulder Ruched Lamé Dress, saksfifthavenue.com

Makeup artist Caroline Barnes is responsible for the former Neighbours star's beauty look. Kylie went for a nude lip and a glamorous dark eye, with a bold sweep of black eyeliner and lashings of mascara. She wore her blonde locks in a casual down style and vamped it up with some deep red nail polish.

On Kylie's Instagram page, one follower told her: "Need to borrow your dress," while another said, "Amazing dress on Kylie. Pop precision since 1987." One fan simply stated: "Ooh Kylie! This dress!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.