VOTE: Claudia Winkleman's 70s bell-bottom trousers: love them or hate them? We did not predict this fashion comeback

So this happened on Tuesday. The lovely Claudia Winkleman made a bold fashion statement at the Royal Academy of Arts Summer exhibition preview in London by stepping out in a pair of extremely retro trousers. These trousers are called bell-bottoms, made famous by the likes of pop group ABBA circa 1974. The look enjoyed a brief comeback in the early nineties and has since been banished to the land that fashion forgot. But now they're back! Claudia donned a pair of black bell-bottoms with a matching black knitted jumper for the annual arty event, looking effortlessly cool in the funky outfit.

The star posed for photographers with her husband, Kris Thykier and the pair looked very cute embracing each other on the purple and green carpet – makes a change from red! Claudia has been married to film producer Kris since 2000 and the couple have three children together.

Strictly host Claudia joined the likes of Lady Amelia Windsor, Kylie Minogue and Iris Law for the evening. The TV presenter went for her trademark beauty look of smoky eyes, thick black eyeliner and a sixties-style pale pink lip. Claudia wore her brunette locks down in a straight look with that long fringe skimming her eyes.

ABBA showing how to wear bell-bottoms in the 70s

Claudia is known for her quirky fashion choices, often opting for black outfits. At the 2019 TV BAFTA awards the star looked sophisticated in a black velour wrap dress, while her 'work wife' Tess Daly contrasted in red.

So what do you think about Claudia's retro trousers? VOTE BELOW:

