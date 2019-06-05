Fans go crazy for Lisa Faulkner's cute flamingo shirt dress You'll want this dress in your summer wardrobe

We LOVE Lisa Faulkner's latest outfit. The actress is currently fronting John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen with her partner, chef John Torode with fans closely following her fashion choices. On Tuesday evening, the former EastEnders star shared a photo of herself and John on her Instagram page, writing " Shot our promo for the new series of #johnandlisasweekendkitchen back on Sunday 9.30am @itv for 2 hours of cooking and fun!!" Lisa looked stunning in the snap, wearing a stylish red and white shirt dress by cool brand Sugarhill Brighton. Don't you just love that fun flamingo print? And John looks pretty dapper behind Lisa in his blue Marks & Spencer shirt.

There were plenty of compliments on Lisa's dress from her followers, with one fan posting: "I love a flamingo and so I love your dress! WHEN will there be a flamingo emoji!?! "Another wrote: "I knew instantly that was a Sugarhill dress! I love it. Really lovely photo of you both." And one fan said: "Beautiful Couple. I’m loving your dress."

The dress in question is called the Abby Caribbean Flamingo Batik Shirt Dress, priced at a very reasonable £65 from sugarhillbrighton.com. The 1950s shirt dress style is so chic, featuring a casual collar and elegant tie waist. The outfit is currently available in all sizes from 8 to 18 on the website.

Beauty-wise, the actress kept things relaxed with her hair in a gorgeous wavy, down style and minimal makeup. Lisa is a huge fan of high street fashion, having recently worn pieces by M&S, Zara and Oliver Bonas so she's totally on our page style-wise.

Lisa and John are enjoying life right now, with the return of their joint cookery show and a wedding to plan. The lovebirds, who met on MasterChef in 2010, have been putting their big day on hold while they focus on their work projects. We hope their big day won't be too far off; we can't wait to see her bridal gown!

