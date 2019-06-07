Amanda Holden just twinned with Princess Eugenie in the yellow lace dress of dreams Yay for yellow!

Amanda Holden is a very busy lady right now! Fresh from the Britain's Got Talent finals over the weekend, the 48-year-old has now been fronting a slot on Heart FM and her working wardrobe has been incredible! From her white Zimmermann frock that she wore with Chloe boots and a Gucci bag, to her striped nautical top - we've loved the lot. On Thursday, the mother-of-two shared a picture on Instagram of a gorgeous yellow lace dress from Maje which you can pick up for £315 from Selfridges. Ideal for a summer wedding, it may be pricey, but is cut in a flattering shirt shape with a tie-waist belt. The zesty toned looked great with her golden hair and lightly bronzed skin.

Amanda looked incredible in her yellow frock

It appears that yellow is quite the shade for this time of year and Princess Eugenie certainly thinks so! Last week, the daughter of Prince Andrew also opted for a yellow lace dress by Maje as she joined her mum, and her sister as they all watched the Duke of York undertake his formal duty as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards at the Horseguard's Parade.

£315, Maje

Dressed appropriately for the glorious sunshine, the yellow frock looked just like Amanda's. Known as the 'Reseray' it's also made from guipure lace and also costs £315.

Princess Eugenie also wore a similar Maje lace dress last week

Princess Beatrice's little sister teamed her Maje dress with a M2Malletier 'Amor Fati' bag. It's a Barcelona-based label and it creates cool, wearable pieces.

MORE: Amanda Holden's pastel pink dress is one seriously hot summer buy

All of the bags are handcrafted in Spain and anchored by the label's gold needle bar. This is the priciest part of Eugenie's look, coming in at £1200 but it's one of her go-to bags and she has carried it many times - to Ascot in 2018, and even the royal wedding in May 2018, when she watched her cousin Prince Harry get married.

READ: Amanda Holden's anti-ageing gold facial costs WAY less than you think