Amanda Holden's wows in a chic little white dress - & the fanciest Gucci bag A gorgeous look for the BGT star

Amanda Holden looked amazing on Tuesday afternoon as she was seen walking around London town, in the most fabulous white lace dress. The fancy, kaftan-style number was by Zimmermann and you can pick it up for a cool £630. The pretty frock had a lovely V neckline a balloon sleeves,and a tie up waist. The Britain's Got Talent star teamed the look with suede studded boots by Chloe and a gorgeous black Gucci bag. Full marks! Amanda has been appearing on Heart Radio alongside Jamie Theakstone and her look has been pure dressed down glam. The day before, she rocked a little black dress with trainers and of course, funky shades.

Amanda looked stunning in her white Zimmerman dress

It's been a busy month for the mother-of-two. Last week she set our TV screens alight on Britain's Got Talent, in a variety of show-stopping dresses.

£630, Zimmerman @ Coggles

Amanda's looks were all put together by her stylist Karl Willett, who also works with Jennifer Hudson, Paloma Faith and Ayda Field. And when it comes to her trademark blonde locks, her mane is always tended to as always by her go-to hairstylist Mikey Kardashian.

MORE: Amanda Holden dazzles in risque floral gown on Britain's Got Talent

Amanda's makeup is usually applied by Karin Darnell, who often takes to Instagram to give followers a product rundown of what she uses on the ITV favourite. We were excited to discover that Amanda's perfect skin is perfect by the Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Foundation in shade 6.5. This foundation is universally loved by beauty bloggers and celebrities - from Kim Kardashian to the Duchess of Sussex, so AH is in great company.

READ: Amanda Holden's Britain's Got Talent gown has to be seen to be believed

Amanda's co-star on BGT Alesha Dixon revealed that she and Amanda usually have an earlier start than co-judge Simon Cowell - because of their extensive fashion and beauty prep. When asked about the first thing she thinks about on an audition day, she said: "I wonder what time Simon is going to arrive today, how much time am I going to sit around waiting for Simon! To be fair to him, we've actually accepted he starts work so much later than the rest of us ... and Amanda and I have more time with our glam squads, so it's fine!"