Charlotte Hawkins' pink ASOS dress has got Good Morning Britain very excited

We always think ITV presenters save their best outfits until the end of the week - and on Friday, Charlotte Hawkins did just that, wowing Good Morning Britain viewers with an incredible fuchsia pink dress. The hot pink design was made in a midi design and was sleeveless, with a tie-waist belt and a high neckline. Best of all, it was priced at just £38. There are few sizes left online - but we have a feeling it's going to be a sellout buy sooner rather than later. Charlotte, 44, teamed the frock with a pair of high heel Ted Baker shoes. Fans loved the look and took to Instagram to shower the ITV favourite with compliments.

Charlotte's look was put together by Debbie Harper - ITV's head of wardrobe. The stylist always shares the outfits she puts together on Instagram, meaning we can keep up to date with what our favourite presenters are rocking each day.

Debbie also styles Kate Garraway, who told us that there is a special method behind getting her, Charlotte and Susanna Reid ready for GMB. "Debbie sorts out our clothes for the show, and she makes sure we're not all wearing the same colour, she makes sure we're all coordinated otherwise it could be a pretty hideous clash to wake up to. But we choose, we're not forced to wear something we don't want to wear," she said.

Kate also added that Debbie has helped the ladies to be a tad more daring when it comes to their on-screen wardrobes. "I think the point of fashion is to shake you out of your routine, we've all got a dress that we adore in our wardrobe – usually black – that we could easily wear to every occasion we ever went to, because we know it fits, it hides the lumps and flattens the bumps, but I think the great thing about fashion is that it forces you to try something new and it makes you look quite fresh."

