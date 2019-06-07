Lorraine Kelly proves you can rock a red jumpsuit at ANY age (and it's a high street hit) What a red hot buy...

Lorraine Kelly - we salute you! The 59-year-old (who turns 60 in November) looked incredible on Friday's show, wearing a stunning red jumpsuit which came from high street store Monsoon. We've tracked it down, and you can pick it up for £50 in the brand's mid-season sale, down from £70. Result! We love the cut; it's made in a loose jersey crepe and has a metal-ring belt as well as a wrap neckline and gave the TV host a great silhouette. LK teamed it with gold high heels and natural makeup highlighted her features. Talk about #fashionfriday right?

Seeing red! Lorraine looks incredible in her jumpsuit

Although many ladies may worry that jumpsuits aren't for them, Lorraine encourages her viewers to embrace trends in their own way, telling HELLO! "What I love about fashion, is you see things on the catwalk and have a good laugh at them, but little trends do come through which is really good - don't be scared of that."

£50, Monsoon

But, there's always a trend everyone stays away from and LK is no exception. "Anything super short - I can't do it! In 2015, I had to get rid of my mini-kilt which was a shame." So miniskirts and shorts are out for the mother-of-one...

Last year, the ITV veteran hit headlines when she twinned with her 23-year-old daughter Rosie, live on her show. The pair wore the same Topshop suit, styled by Mark Heyes; who showed you can look fabulous no matter what age, with simple style tweaks. "Mark styled it up differently - he did it really lovely for her with a t-shirt and flats, and for me I had a blouse and high heels. It was amazing that we could both wear the same suit and both look totally different" she told us.

