Charlotte Hawkins' seriously chic leopard print dress is actually an ASDA bargain

On Monday, the gorgeous Charlotte Hawkins wowed viewers of Good Morning Britain in the most stunning white leopard print dress, and we've been thinking about it ever since. The classic midi number certainly stood out with its bold print, as well as contrasting red hem, which was made up of statement pleats. With its tie waist belt and lovely tailored finished, we were convinced it was a pricey buy but no - it came from George at Asda and cost just £25. No, we can't believe it either! The stunning blonde TV star added nude high heels by Kurt Geiger and wore her trademark blonde curls full and luscious.

Charlotte's dress was a George-ous bargain!

It isn't just Charlotte that loves herself a bit of supermarket style either. Earlier this month, Susanna Reid rocked an George dress too - and GMB fans were delighted. Her red leopard print dress was cut in a similar style to Charlotte's, and also cost just £25.

£25, George @ Asda

Fancy that! And we have the best news - both of these numbers are currently available online in all sizes too, so there's no excuse to miss out.

Susanna Reid recently wore this dress from George, which also cost £25

Although mother-of-one Charlotte has said in the past she loves luxury high street store Ted Baker and high end designer Suzanne Neville, it's great to see her rocking fancy numbers that we can all afford.

WATCH: Charlotte Hawkins and her adorable daughter

Last month, Charlotte shocked viewers yet again, when she wore a tropical print frock from ASOS, which went down to just £21 in the brand's sale.

And last week, the former Strictly Come Dancing star teamed her lilac pastel knitted jumper and ombre pink high heel shoes by Aldo with a pink pleated, past-season buy from M&S which was originally priced at £29.50. Yep, it's official, CH proves that stylish clothes don't always have to break the bank.

