Andrea McLean's dreamy Marks & Spencer dress just went into the sale We reckon this will be a sell out…

Andrea McLean made sure she looked extra-gorgeous for the return of Loose Women after its brief cancellation last week – wearing a pretty floaty midi dress from Marks and Spencer to host the show. The bold red frock, listed as the 'Twist Front Fit & Flare Midi Dress' on the brand's website, would have originally set you back £49.50 – but it's since been reduced to £35, and is still available in almost every size. We'd call that a fashion win.

Andrea's bold midi dress is from M&S

The presenter posted a sweet video to Instagram to show off her outfit, joking that no one was around to help her shoot her #OOTD post. "It’s a wobbly one today because I had to video myself! Dress from @marksandspencer shoes from @kurtgeiger. Camerawork my own," she captioned it. Andrea's Kurt Geiger heels are her go-to nude pair of 'Alyx' heels, which sell for £69.

These £19.50 Marks & Spencer black block heels look a lot like Kate Middleton's

Loading the player...

All the Loose Ladies are dressed by Gemma Shanley and Bertie Bowen - known as @mothershoppers on Instagram – and it takes quite the process! Revealing their planning schedule to HELLO!, they said: "We have something called the grid that tells us who is going to be on that week and we consult it. Most of the women have their section in the wardrobe room and we replenish their outfits regularly, as well as borrowing pieces. Everyone then has a 'worn' section and a 'to be worn' section. Some of the panellists wear the outfits a couple of times and some have a vaster turn around if they are on more, so it just varies on the week and the woman."

It's currently reduced to £35

Andrea joins a number of other stars rocking M&S recently, including Vogue Williams and Good Morning Britain's Laura Tobin. Vogue sparked a near sell-out with her sunshine yellow midi dress teamed with head-to-toe accessories from the brand, while Laura wore a gorgeous pleated skirt to present the weather for Friday's morning show.

Holly Willoughby's posh check coat she wore in NYC is actually a high street buy