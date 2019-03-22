Loose Women fans go crazy over Andrea McLean's £25.99 polka dot Zara skirt The ITV star knows her bargains...

Andrea McLean looked incredible on Loose Women on Thursday, rocking a very glam, £25.99 polka dot skirt from Zara. The skirt in question was of the wrap-around variety, was made in a slinky material that hugged her shape and had a sexy thigh-high split. Andrea, 49, teamed the skirt with a turtle-neck top, also by Zara and high heel black shoes. Taking to Instagram, the ITV favourite shared a video of her look and said: "So here is today's Loose Women outfit! Nadia mentioned when we were on the show that the skirt was a little bit revealing as it's a little bit slippery!"

Fans loved Andrea's outfit on Loose Women

She added: "The skirt and the top and both from Zara and the shoes - as ever - are from Kurt Geiger. And yes,I do have about 15 pairs in the same colour, because they are actually comfortable and I can walk in them!" Some of Andrea's 190,000 Instagram fans took to the comments section to give their praise of her latest look, and it was all very positive. One follower wrote: "Loving this outfit @andreamclean1 The colour is perfect for you."

£25.99, Zara

The brunette beauty was styled by Mother Shoppers who also turn their skills to Stacey Soloman and Janet Street-Porter on the lunchtime show.

Loading the player...

HELLO! caught up with the stylish duo behind the brand - Gemma Shanley and Bertie Bowen - who said that a good relationship is vital between them and Loose Women stars, and this has meant their style has changed drastically as a result.

MORE: Andrea McLean's dreamy Marks & Spencer dress just went into the sale

"It's great that someone like Janet Street-Porter is really opinionated and knows what she likes, and we have built up a relationship with her over the years so she will try things – sometimes it's a flat no – but as women we all know what suits us," they explained.

READ: Rachel Riley's foundation revealed - and a very famous royal loves it too