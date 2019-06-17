Caroline Flack's adorable heart-print mini dress is selling out FAST – and it's available on ASOS It's got love written all over it…

Caroline Flack looked totally gorgeous on Sunday night's Love Island: Aftersun, right? The presenter was fully on brand for the dating show with her love heart mini dress from cool-girl Los Angeles fashion brand For Love And Lemons – which is thankfully available from ASOS, too! It's currently available online for £185, and selling out quickly. Caroline teamed her look with a pair of white pointed pumps by Aldo, £75 – chosen as always by her loyal fashion stylist Nisha Grewal.

Caroline's love heart dress was a hit with fans

The star is still rocking her long hair extensions and a golden, glowing makeup look, too, thanks to her glam squad - which of course includes her hair and makeup artist Gemma Wheatcroft. Of Caroline's glam new hair look, Gemma previously told HELLO!: "I love the classic 'Flack Wave' but recently we’ve taken the sides away from the face to give a Bardot vibe. It really frames those banging cheekbones."

As always, fans were quick to share their love for the presenter's latest look, with one commenting, "This dress is amazing," and another adding: "Love the dress… It really suits you. You rock everything you wear."

For Love & Lemons Mae Mini Dress, £185 (available here)

It's another leggy look for Caroline, who has credited her recent foray into fitness as one of her most positive changes in 2019 - recently telling Women's Health magazine: "I always said I was never going to be one of those people to Instagram myself in the gym, but as soon as you get into exercise and get a taste of how brilliant it makes you feel, you want to share it!"

If you're wondering how she achieved her incredible figure, she certainly works for it! It's all down to her personal trainer Bradley Simmonds - who has become a close friend of the presenter, as well as a motivator. "Bradley is the only consistency in my life. I see him every day and we chat about everything. He knows all my secrets,” she said in an interview with Fabulous magazine. On Instagram, clips of their workouts have seen Caroline trying out a mix of weights, HIIT and cardio.

