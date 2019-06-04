THIS is the secret to Caroline Flack's incredible Love Island figure The 39-year-old is looking amazing...

It's no secret Love Island presenter, Caroline Flack, has always had an incredible figure that's rivaled contestants since the show launched back in 2015, but this year it would seem that she's in better shape than ever. As the show returned for its fifth series on Monday, fans online couldn't stop commenting on her enviable body. Taking to Instagram to comment on the picture of her wearing a denim mini dress for the first show, they wrote the likes of: "When the presenter is the hottest one in the villa" and "you're looking very hot in this series I must say".

So what's the secret to her toned physique? Well, she works for it. Back in December 2018, she starred on Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special, and appeared as Roxie Hart in the West End musical Chicago, and now, well, she's reaping all the rewards from all of the training. Caroline went into 2019 in sporty style and has kept going ever since, regularly sharing her workouts on Instagram Stories.“I always said I was never going to be one of those people to Instagram myself in the gym,” she told Women’s Health, “but as soon as you get into exercise and get a taste of how brilliant it makes you feel, you want to share it!”

This transformation is a testament to Caroline’s new personal trainer Bradley Simmonds. The 25-year-old writes regularly about health and fitness for GQ, and has become a close friend of the presenter as well as a motivator. “Bradley is the only consistency in my life. I see him every day and we chat about everything. He knows all my secrets,” she said in an interview with Fabulous magazine. On Instagram, clips of their weekends have seen Caroline sweating and groaning in pain as she includes a mix of weights, HIIT and cardio into her workouts.

She's also a big fan of yoga. "Hot yoga is something that I forced myself to get into," she told HELLO! back in 2016. "When I first did it I thought, 'How on earth am I going to get through an hour and a half of this?' because I was so hot."

Adding that it was also "really good for your skin because you're sweating it out", Caroline explained that hot yoga has become an integral part of her daily routine. "The more you do it, the more your body gets used to it," she said. "It's not so much the yoga that I enjoy now, it's the routine of going there. So I know that if I'm having a stressful day, I look at my watch and think, 'Well, there's yoga at half seven'".

It’s not just yoga, she also turned to weight-lifting to achieve her toned figure. "The best fitness tip is that you don't need to be out of breath and do cardio to get in shape," she revealed to us. "I've got into weight-lifting. I really enjoy it because I hate being out of breath.”

As for Caroline's diet, she has spoken out about doing a 12-week detox which saw cut out sugar from her diet. As well as sugar, she has reduced her dairy and her alcohol intake. She explained further in an interview with The Express: "I went really hard with my detox. I probably went a little overboard because I was really strict in those 12-weeks. Cutting sugar made the most difference to my body. It’s the devil. It’s addictive and it’s in so many things you wouldn't even think of. Sugar is put in sauces, breads and yoghurts. It’s not always obvious but so many things are packed in sugar."

Don't worry though, she still likes a treat, explaining in her Women's Health interview: "I’m not going to give up enjoying food. I’ll have a Chinese takeaway now and again."

Speaking to Your Fitness magazine, Caroline stresses that her approach to losing weight has been balanced without ever needing to starve herself.

“I’m consuming more calories now than ever before, they’re just the right calories. I’m always starving in the morning so I eat a lot for breakfast, it’s usually scrambled or poached eggs, bacon, avocado, mushrooms or sometimes even steak. What made the biggest difference to how I looked and felt was cutting out all sugar.”

View this post on Instagram Cloudy A post shared by Caroline (@carolineflack) on May 18, 2019 at 2:29am PDT

She also ditched dairy, telling HELLO! In 2016: "I go dairy-free, I didn't realise I was dairy-intolerant until I stopped. I don't feel bloated anymore and my skin feels better. Of course, that's sugar – so it was cutting the sugar out. It's just good!"

As good as she looks, she doesn't want to get obsessed with the numbers on the scales. In an interview with Cosmopolitan back in 2014, Caroline admitted she never weighs herself to avoid becoming obsessed. "It takes over your mind," she said. "Sometimes you have to just think 'screw it!' I'd hate to not enjoy food."