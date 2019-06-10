All of Amanda Holden's celebrity pals want to borrow her new dress And we don't blame them...

Amanda Holden has sported SO many great dresses lately that we seriously can't keep up with her fabulousness! The blonde beauty has been appearing on Heart Radio alongside Jamie Theakston and her look has been pure glam. On Monday, the ITV favourite wowed in a yellow frock on her Instagram feed, which featured a funky bird print. It came from online brand Sosandar and is available online, priced at £69. The 48-year-old added nude high heel shoes and left her jewellery at home, only rocking a gold watch. The dress is currently available online and would look amazing if you have a fancy party coming up. Amanda's celebrity pals all showered her with compliments on Instagram. TV presenter Jenni Falconer wrote: "Love this look on you!" Actress Tamzin Outhwaite also commented: "Beaut!" The man responsible for Amanda's latest look was her trusted stylist Karl Willett.

Amanda brought the sunshine with her yellow Sosandar dress

On Friday, the Britain's Got Talent judge stepped out in yet another gem of a dress - this time from high street store French Connection.

£69, Sosandar

Her blue floral number was cut in a midi shirt shape and was covered in white blooms and costs £125. How much would you love to raid AH's wardrobe? We absolutely would...

We also loved the BGT star's blue floral dress

Last week, the mother-of-two embraced the sunny weather and was seen walking around London town, in the most fabulous white lace dress.

£125, French Connection

The fancy, kaftan-style number was by Zimmermann and you can pick it up for a cool £630. The pretty frock had a lovely V neckline a balloon sleeves, and a tie up waist.

MORE: Amanda Holden just twinned with Princess Eugenie in the yellow lace dress of dreams

The TV star teamed the look with suede studded boots by Chloe and a gorgeous black Gucci bag. The day before, she rocked a little black dress with trainers and of course, funky shades. Amanda, you have it going on girl!

READ: Amanda Holden's latest Britain's Got Talent dress is a shimmering showstopper