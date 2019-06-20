Holly Willoughby gives a sneak peek of her next Marks & Spencer collection - see it here Will THIS be the dress of the summer?

Holly Willoughby is on her fifth collection for Marks and Spencer – and if her previous edits are anything to go by, this one is sure to be another sell-out. The This Morning presenter gave a sneak peek of her upcoming collaboration with the high-street store on Thursday, and we've already spotted what we think is going to be the dress of the summer. Perfect for any occasion with a few clever styling tricks, you can't go wrong with this feminine twist on a wardrobe staple shirt dress. Flared ever so slightly at the hem, the white frock with beautifully embroidered motifs in a classic contrasting black will no doubt turn heads for all the right reasons.

Speaking of her summer collection at the Petersham Nurseries in Richmond, Holly said: "It's really wearable, they're all clothes that I would have in my own wardrobe. I think now being on our fifth collection we know what works and what the buyer really loves. You'll get those dresses that are your 'go to' dresses, like the one I'm wearing, that you'll find in your wardrobe and go, 'Right I'm going to put that on today'. What's nice about this collection as well is that it's a real summer capsule collection, everything in it sort of ties in so if you're going to go away on holiday and you just want to shove a couple of bits in your bag, everything intermingles quite nicely for you to have this lovely summery, cool vibe – it all works."

Fans of Holly's previous edits will also be happy to hear that her coveted denim jumpsuit, which flew off the shelves, is making a comeback – but this time it's been given a utility spin. Explaining her reasoning for the update, Holly said: "What we've done is try to push the boundaries a little bit. I think the last collection, the denim jumpsuit, when I looked at the rails I was like, 'Oh that's going to be a bit marmite," that one you're either going to love it or hate it. But I was blown away by how much across the board people were wearing it and buying it and just loved it. I remember when I put it on for the first time and thinking I'm a bit scared of a jumpsuit because it's just going to be pulling and I'm not sure about it, but actually it turned out to be the most comfortable, wearable, popular item. So this time we couldn't not bring it back – this khaki jumpsuit is the same shape but just a little bit softer and it has a bit more of a casual vibe, although you could wear it with a strappy black heel so you can either dress it up or down."

Comprising of 15-pieces, the new My Holly Loves edit has a "utility feel with a feminine twist. The pieces can be mixed and matched, the palette is fresh and the fabrics cool and crisp". Landing in store and online 18 July, you'd better be quick if you want to snap up the dress of the summer, or any of the other stunning wardrobe staples – because we predict they won't be around for long.

