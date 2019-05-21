Ruth Langsford's fans LOVE her new Marks & Spencer dress Ruth, that's definitely your colour!

Ruth Langsford's fans have been hankering after all her outfit details after her recent appearances in Birmingham at This Morning Live – and on Monday, she obliged by sharing all about her new favourite dress. Lucky for us, it's from Marks and Spencer, and totally affordable! "Thank you for all your lovely comments about the dress I wore yesterday at the @tmliveevent, it’s from @marksandspencer," she captioned a gorgeous shot on Instagram. "Shoes @lkbennettlondon, earrings @butlerandwilson."

Ruth in Marks & Spencer's Pleated 3/4 Sleeve Bodycon Dress, £39.50

The presenter had been inundated with questions about the dress, which she wore for Sunday's installment of the live event. We're pleased to report it costs just £39.50 from the beloved British retailer, and is also available in three different lengths – and four colours.

"Wow you look fabulous, that dress is wonderful," one fan replied, while another added: "Looking fab Ruth. What a lovely colour, it really suits you." We couldn't agree more.

Ruth is clearly loving the M&S offering at the moment, since she's worn the British brand for a number of her TV appearances in recent times, including a statement leopard print jumper and a chic pair of trousers that totally sold out after she wore them on This Morning. Turns out Holly Willoughby's not the only fashion influencer on the ITV show, eh?

Wearing Goat's Jersey Midi Dress on Saturday, £160

Meanwhile, for Saturday's edition of the live event, Ruth turned to one of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite brands, Goat, in a pretty pink dress. "LOVE this colour... what would you call it? I'd say Fuschia Pink," she wrote of the outfit. Whatever the shade, the dress is now in the sale at The Outnet, down to £160 from £320 – so there's no better time to bag one of Ruth's (and Duchess Kate's!) favourite brands.

