Marks & Spencer's white dress is JUST like Holly Willoughby's This Morning frock So similar!

Holly Willoughy looked incredible on Wednesdays This Morning in a stunning white, milkmaid style dress by high end brand Joie. Chic and simple, it really suited her! We've gone on the hunt for the dress in question and it's sadly not available to buy yet. Sad times. But don't worry - Marks & Spencer has the answer and it's much easier to get hold of. As part of the M&S Collection range, the 'Pure Cotton Embroidered Waisted Midi Dress' retails at £49.50 and has the same crew neckline, light and airy shape as well as a similar midi cut. All sizes are available online and the summertime staple has had lots of rave reviews from shoppers.

Holly's white dress is by Joie

Last year, Holly became a brand ambassador for M&S and it was a winning setup for the ITV star. "If you ask my kids what my favourite shop is, they'll say Marks & Spencer's - whether it's buying food or clothes, I love it, " she told HELLO!. "So it was a no brainer and the perfect partnership for me, really. I have this thing where if I'm going to be taken away from my home life it has to be real believable and something I enjoy and this was all of those things. It's just been lovely to do it - super exciting."

£49.50, Marks & Spencer

True to her word, the Celebrity Juice co-host was even spotted at her local M&S last week.

The blonde beauty was snapped picking up some groceries in the store on Friday, before she later headed out to the Spice Girls gig with her pals at Wembley wearing a laid back outfit - a £1,890 Chloe parka coat, £275 Grenson Nanette boots,and simple skinny jeans, Ray-Ban Wayfarer sunglasses and a pretty yellow jumper.

