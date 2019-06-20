Holly Willoughby's trousers are currently on sale and we need them A change of style for the ITV star

Holly Willoughby is known for her love of fancy dresses and midi skirts. Her daily dose of lovely frocks are one of the things we look forward to each morning! So on Thursday, ITV viewers were surprised to see her rock something she often leaves at home - trousers! Despite the fact she doesn't wear them very often, Holly's navy blue cropped trousers were seriously chic - and they came from luxury high street store L.K.Bennett. Known as the 'Adriana Navy', they are currently marked down in the brand's mid-season sale and you can pick them up for £129. There's a few sizes left, but for how long? Remember, mother-of-three Holly often causes a sellout when she rocks a high street buy. As always, Holly added her fave nude heels and white frilled top from Kate Spade.

Holly shocked viewers in trousers!

Speaking of trousers, the Celebrity Juice co-host never used to wear them. But thanks to her stylist Angie Smith, Holly is more adverse to giving them a go.

£129, L.K Bennett

Telling HELLO! the blonde beauty revealed that she will forever be thankful to Angie for introducing her to high-waisted trousers, which now take pride of place in her wardrobe. "You know, I never thought that I was going to wear trousers ever in my life, I thought I was just, you know, a fat bottomed girl who was never going to wear a trouser."

MORE: Holly Willoughby's baby blue dress is perfect for a summer party

She added: "It was better to wear a dress or a skirt and that was it, and then I was introduced to a high-waisted trouser with a bit of elastic in it and it literally changed my life and my wardrobe. I could wear shirts tucked in and I was like 'Wow, and I love it!' and things like that I would never have done, had I not been pushed in that direction."

READ: Take a tour of This Morning host Holly Willoughby's family home