Holly Willoughby's latest high street dress is sending fans wild We predict a sell-out…

Holly Willoughby's fashion fans have been treated to an extra dose of #HWStyle this week! Since the star is in Birmingham to present This Morning Live, her super stylist Angie Smith has been working overtime – and on Thursday, she chose a gorgeous dress from And Other Stories for the star's turn at the NEC. We're not surprised Holly's fans are loving the look, which she posted on her Instagram page - as per. "1st day of #tmlivedone... wonderful getting to meet so many of you today and inviting you into our @thismorning home... dress by @andotherstories," she wrote.

Holly looked gorgeous in her And Other Stories dress

The ultra-pretty midi dress looks to be a preview piece from the brand, since it's not currently available online (sob). With its baby blue backdrop and retro fan print, we reckon this will be a sell-out when it hits the shelves. Holly teamed the dress with her favourite Gianvito Rossi heels, with her hair styled in textured waves and fresh, natural makeup.

Speaking of, makeup artist Patsy O'Neill also shared some backstage secrets from the show – revealing that she used Oskia and Colbert MD skincare to prep Holly's flawless complexion. Amongst her favourite makeup products to use on the ITV star is Inika Organic mascara, Eyeko liquid eyeliner and Hourglass Ambient Light highlighter and Sculpting Brow Pencil.

For day two of This Morning Live, it was a Lily and Lionel dress

While Holly has been trialling plenty of new fashion brands since teaming up with stylist Angie, And Other Stories has remained one of her favourite high-street stores for her on-screen staples. In April, she impressed viewers with another statement dress from the brand, channelling an eighties look in green polka dots. Unsurprisingly, the £95 shirt dress has now sold out in most sizes – so be sure to keep your eye out for Holly's latest pick! The presenter will be even more excited to learn that ASOS is now stocking the cool-girl brand, too, so there's even more opportunity to pick up the star's favourite buys.

The fashion doesn't stop there, either! On Friday, Holly shared yet another look for day two of the exhibition, looking pretty as a picture in a floral Lily and Lionel midi dress. It's available online for £220 and in stock in all sizes, if you fancy treating yourself - which is your favourite look out of the two?