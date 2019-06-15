Holly Willoughby spotted shopping in Marks & Spencer - wearing her favourite fashion picks from I'm A Celebrity Looking laid-back and lovely!

Here's the proof that Holly Willoughby loves Marks & Spencer as much as we do! The star was spotted picking up some groceries in the store on Friday, before she later headed out to the Spice Girls gig with her pals at Wembley – doesn't she look lovely in her laidback outfit? The look might be very different to her elegant This Morning ensembles, but it may remind some fans of another of Holly's hit shows – since she actually wore a number of pieces that she first debuted in the Australian jungle for I'm A Celebrity.

Holly was spotted doing her shopping in Marks & Spencer

We're glad to see that Holly's getting some wear out of her £1,890 Chloe parka coat, which she first wore in the jungle for a particularly rainy episode of the show. It's currently reduced to £1,134 online, if you're feeling spendy! She also wore her £275 Grenson Nanette boots, which sparked a total sell out after she first wore them to present I'm A Celebrity. She teamed the outfit with simple skinny jeans, Ray-Ban Wayfarer sunglasses and a pretty yellow jumper.

Holly could also be seen stepping into her swanky Mercedes-AMG G63 car, which is no doubt perfect for the whole family – and it's thought that the presenter had some of her children with her for the shopping trip.

She drove away in the family car

It's been an exciting week for Holly no doubt, since she seemed to have a lot of fun partying at the Spice Girls concert on Friday night, and has also had a happy week at This Morning – with lots of baby news to announce, in fact!

Just days after revealing that the This Morning floor manager Alex and cameraman Steve had welcomed their first baby together, Holly told viewers on Thursday that the show's publicity manager Sarah had given birth to twin daughters. The star said: "We have had some very special news this morning. Just a few weeks ago, our publicity manager Sarah went off on maternity leave and we are very pleased to announce that she had given birth to twin girls."