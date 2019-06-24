This Morning fans can't get over Holly Willoughby's stunning red dress Red hot!

Talk about starting your week in style! Holly Willoughby looked incredible on Monday morning as she fronted This Morning and fans are going crazy over her bright red dress, which came from luxury brand Ghost. The 'Joy' dress had a corset-style bodice, was designed in a midi length and had a super flattering square neckline with puff shoulders. Priced at £95, it's not a cheap number but is the kind of dress that is so classic in shape, it just wouldn't date. Leaving her £500 Gianvito Rossi high heels at home, the 38-year-old added nude strappy sandals from Office. Holly shared her latest look on Instagram and fans quickly took to the comment section to give it a five-star rating.

Holly's fifth line with Marks & Spencer will be hitting the shelves next month, and the mother-of-three is so excited. Telling HELLO! at her press launch, she said: "It's really wearable, they're all clothes that I would have in my own wardrobe. I think now being on our fifth collection we know what works and what the buyer really loves. What's nice about this collection as well is that it's a real summer capsule collection, everything in it sort of ties in so if you're going to go away on holiday and you just want to shove a couple of bits in your bag, everything intermingles quite nicely for you to have this lovely summery, cool vibe – it all works."

One of the items that became a sellout last season was the denim jumpsuit of dreams and Holly still can't get over how popular it was with shoppers.

"I heard reports about people high-fiving each other when they saw each other wearing it! I love seeing the reaction it gets and I love nothing more than looking online at people's social media accounts, where they are going "Im wearing Holly Loves!" and it's just so nice - that's why we do it."

