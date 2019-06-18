Holly Willoughby's baby blue dress is perfect for a summer party What a frock!

If there is one thing Holly Willoughby is good at, it's rocking pretty pastel dresses and Tuesday proved no different! The stunning This Morning co-host sported a baby blue dress by high end brand Markus Lupfer. With its keyhole neckline, puff sleeves and midi length, it's the ideal dress to wear to a summer party, BBQ or even to the office if you were feeling fancy. Fans took to Instagram to inquire where they could pick up the frock from, only to discover the design is a pre-season buy which isn't available yet. Don't worry though - there are some similar dresses with the same print on the brand's website. Markus Lupfer dresses don't come cheap though; they retail at around £500 to £700. Yikes! Coupled with the 38-year-old's nude shoes by Gianvito Rossi, that's a seriously pricey outfit right there…

Holly's dress looked gorgeous

Holly is widely considered a style icon to so many and has amassed a whopping 5.6 million Instagram fans who tune in daily to see what she will be wearing on screen. But does all that attention go to her head? Absolutely not.

Get the look! £262, Markus Lupfer

"It's really weird. I like clothes - I've gone through a sort of rollercoaster with fashion really because I find fashion quite scary," she told HELLO!, " I used to be quite intimidated by it. I used to feel like I could only wear a certain type of clothing and I think sometimes you just get stuck in a bit of a rut and wear the same thing over and over again and you create rules for yourself."

MORE: 13 Best dresses for Ascot 2019

"You think 'ooh I can't wear trousers because I've got a big bum' and you create some sort of rule book of your own and sometimes you've just got to go, 'right, I'm going to tear up that rule book and I'm going to experiment or I'm going to find my trouser, or I'm going to find my V-neck top or I'm going to find the place that does the perfect T-shirt'."

READ: Holly Willoughby surprises This Morning fans with a seriously sporty outfit

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.