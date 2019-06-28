Amanda Holden's floaty pink dress has made ALL of Instagram heart-eyed Love this dress!

Amanda Holden looked incredible on Friday, dazzling Instagram fans with a gorgeous pink printed dress, which came from online brand Primrose Park and set her back £159. Talk about saving the best outfit until the end of the week, right? We love the V neckline, maxi length and free-flowing shape. Pink is a great tone on the ITV star; it compliments her lovely blonde hair and we love how she dressed the look down with white trainers. Stunning! Fans were quick to give their verdict on her latest look - one follower wrote: "Worn with style Amanda; looks beautiful on you!" We totally agree.

We love Amanda's pink printed dress

There's no doubt about it - the mother-of-two has really wowed us with so many incredible outfits this week. Yesterday, the BGT judge was snapped heading to Heart FM studios, rocking a pair of tan trousers, brown wedges, and the most fabulous blush pink, polka dot blouse which came from Massimo Dutti.

£159, Primrose Park

The blouse was made in a tailored, straight fit, and boasted a Kent collar, front button fastening, two chest patch pockets and long sleeves with buttoned cuffs. Priced at £59.95, it's currently available online in all sizes which is great news for us (but not our bank balances!).

The BGT star wore a polka dot top by Massimo Dutti on Thursday

Now that the weather is getting warmer, the ITV favourite is being more adventurous with her threads and on Wednesday, she decided to show off her pins in the cream separates which came from online store Vince.

Amanda wowed in shorts earlier in the week

Keeping in with the relaxed vibe, she added a khaki shirt by & Other Stories, and a lovely pair of coordinating khaki flats from Zara which retailed at £39.99.

MORE: Amanda Holden earns her stripes in fabulous navy Massimo Dutti trousers

The loafer style shoes were backless and great for the summer months as they are easy to slip on and off and would go with a variety of different items. The shoes are currently available online in all sizes - which is great news for us!

READ: Amanda Holden's yellow dress makes us want to go on holiday