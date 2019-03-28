These M&S trainers are exactly like Duchess Meghan's ultra-cool Veja pair – and they're finally in stock in every size Cue another sell out…

Marks and Spencer are continuing to fuel the shopping habits of Meghan style fans everywhere with these cool-girl trainers. The leather sneaks, which look incredibly like the Veja pair the Duchess of Sussex has sported in the past, have recently been re-stocked after having been worn by a number of fashion bloggers – so you better hurry if you fancy 'em! At £49.50, they make a tidy saving on Meghan's Veja 'Esplar' trainers, which sell for £95 – and are often sold out at most stockists.

Get yourself to M&S if you loved Meghan's trainers...

Even better, the comfy lace-ups come in half sizes, and are also available in a fun metallic silver finish – though no doubt the white and navy versions will fly off the shelves. The trainers currently have countless five-star reviews on the website, so we're not surprised M&S have dropped another batch.

Meghan was spotted wearing her Veja trainers during her royal visit to Australia in October, and unsurprisingly sparked a huge interest in the sustainable brand immediately afterwards. According to Lyst’s Year in Fashion Report for 2018, Instagram searches for the label rose by 113% year on year, thanks no doubt mainly to the Duchess' love for the shoes.

They also come in a metallic finish

We wouldn't be surprised if Meghan is keen to snap up the M&S pair too, however, since she's known to be a huge fan of the British high street store. She has caused a shopping frenzy on plenty of occasions, most memorably when she attended the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance wearing a gorgeous fitted dress from the brand. Meghan's other favourite high street retailers include ASOS, H&M and And Other Stories - she's partial to her affordable jewellery from Missoma, too.