Amanda Holden's pink polka dot shirt has got Instagram in a tizz We are dotty about this high street buy!

Another day, another insane outfit for Amanda Holden! The 48-year-old beauty dazzled the Heart FM studios with her latest look- a pair of tan trousers, brown wedges, and the most fabulous blush pink, polka dot blouse which came from Massimo Dutti. The blouse was made in a tailored, straight fit, and boasted a Kent collar, front button fastening, two chest patch pockets and long sleeves with buttoned cuffs. Priced at £59.95, it's currently available online in all sizes which is great news for us (but not our bank balances!). Fans took to Instagram to give her getup their seal of approval and one follower wrote: "This outfit is just GOALS."

Amanda looked perfect in polka dots

Polka dots are a big on Amanda's list right now. Last week, the mother-of-two wowed in a amber-toned, polka-dot dress which was emblazoned with cream polka dots. It had a deep V neckline, midi shape and flowing sleeves, and she left her jewellery at home, choosing to rock simple nude strappy sandals. With her long blow-dried locks and flawless makeup, we are majorly impressed with how glowing she looked. The frock came from Zara and the ITV star picked it up in the brand's highly anticipated summer sale for £19.99.

£59.95, Massimo Dutti

The Britain's Got Talent star has just started a new job as co-host of the breakfast show on Heart FM alongside Jamie Theakston and told HELLO! her husband Chris has come up with a very novel idea of waking up their daughters Lexi and Hollie to fit in with her new role.

"Chris has rigged up our alarm clock system so that they all wake up to the sound of my voice on air," she says. "It's a down-to-earth show and I talk about everything from burning a saucepan when I tried to make pasta to my cat jumping on my lap when I was in the loo."

