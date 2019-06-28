Strictly star Laura Whitmore is at Glastonbury wearing a £17.99 dress Yes, really…

Laura Whitmore is one excellent dresser - and it's no surprise she's currently at Glastonbury festival basking in the sunshine. The former Strictly Come Dancing star - who started her career in the limelight at MTV - has been photographed at the music festival looking amazing in her floral mini dress. At first glance, we thought she might be wearing a fancy designer number, but her frock is from New Look and it's priced at £17.99 - change for twenty quid?! You can't argue with that.

The 34-year-old, who is dating Love Island's voiceover guy Iain Stirling, is at Glastonbury with friends. We assume Iain has had to miss out on all the fun - what with his summer job of bringing the lols to our favourite TV show every night.

Laura teamed her bargain dress with even more New Look pieces - we know where she shopped for her festival wardrobe. Her 'dad trainers' are also from New Look and they cost £24.99. Instead of wearing a designer handbag, she opted for a £17.99 bumbag to keep all her festival essentials in. We hope there's some SPF in there, and maybe some glitter for after-hours.

Her army jacket was also a New Look addition to her wardrobe. The camo-print design was the most expensive piece of her festival get-up and it cost £34.99. All in all, her Glasto outfit cost less than £100.

The music fan posted on Instagram a photo of her outfit, writing: "Almost at Glastonbury, skipped the traffic and ready for a weekend of fun… and it's only Thursday! Wearing New Look clobber and the best bum bag EVER. The sun is shining and my hair is already festival chic."

One fan commented: "What I like about you is you wear clothes that are reachable and affordable for us." We concur!

