Holly Willoughby's navy dress has THE most unique print & Instagram's loving it So funky!

Holly Willoughby is such a chameleon when it comes to her wardrobe. From trousers and rainbow knits to tea dresses, nude heels and a hint of pink; the This Morning star has tried it all! On Thursday, the blonde beauty broadened her horizons again - sporting a navy blue shirt dress which was emblazoned with a white print of some of the landmarks of Paris. How cool? The dress came from Maje and is actually in the brand's summer sale for £203, down from £290. Pricey, yes. Worth it? Of course! Holly added black strappy sandals by Dune London, leaving her regular nude heels at home. We are liking the change, Holly!

Holly's dress featured a funky print

Holly isn't the only fan of French brand Maje - it's royally loved, too. Earlier in June, Princess Eugenie joined her mum, and her sister as they all watched the Duke of York undertake his formal duty as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards at the Horseguard's Parade.

£203, Maje

Dressed appropriately for the glorious sunshine, the royal rocked a yellow dress by the brand, known as the 'Reseray' and it was made from guipure lace and cost £315.

Princess Eugenie also wore a Maje dress earlier this month

And it's not just Eugenie - Amanda Holden also has the same design! Last month, the mother-of-two shared a picture on Instagram of the gorgeous number. It's ideal for a summer wedding - the flattering shirt shape has a lovely, tie-waist belt and the zesty shade looked great with her golden hair and lightly bronzed skin.

Princess Beatrice also has the dress too - in baby blue! Last week Beatrice and little sister Eugenie headed to Royal Ascot, Both sporting blue-toned outfits and looked elegant as they rode in a carriage with Princess Alexandra and the The Right Honourable Edward Young. Beatrice teamed the Maje dress with a seriously chic Bundle MacLaren hat that came with funky tassels.

