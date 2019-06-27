Caroline Flack enters the Love Island villa wearing the most amazing blue dress Check out those legs…

Caroline Flack is known for her mini dresses, denim skirts and leg-baring looks, but for Thursday night's Love Island, Caroline entered the villa wearing the most sensational dress. Shocking the villa with a double dumping, the 39-year-old slow-mo strutted her stuff into the villa wearing a Caroline Constas dress. The design was unique thanks to the mullet hemline - super short at the front and long at the back.

The designer Caroline Constas is known amongst the Instagram fash-pack - remember the off-the-shoulder tops everyone was obsessed with? From Leandra Medine, Pandora Sykes and Aimee Song - they were all wearing them. The designs are often very summer-inspired and feature feminine ruffles and playful prints.

The electric azure blue floral print dress was stocked on the Outnet and it was on sale, but alas, the dress has all sold out now - the Caroline Effect strikes again. It does come in a strappy vest top as well - and that's currently on sale for £139.

SHOP: Strappy top, £139

Caroline was styled by her go-to stylist Nisha Grewal, and teamed her fancy dress with a pair of sandals from Kurt Geiger. The £69 'Faun2' sandals are currently available in all sizes.

SHOP: Sandals, £69

RELATED: THIS is the secret to Caroline Flack's incredible Love Island figure

If you're wondering how Caroline gets her legs so shiny, you'll be glad to know that her makeup artist, Gemma Wheatcroft, told HELLO! "I use MAC Studio Face and Body Foundation all over. It’s our go-to! It really evens out the skin tone. I mix in a little Nip+Fab Glow Getter Body Oil."

MORE: Caroline Flack's Love Island hair and makeup secrets - as told by her glam squad

Her enviable figure is down to a love of yoga, and she also turned to weight-lifting. "The best fitness tip is that you don't need to be out of breath and do cardio to get in shape," she revealed to us. "I've got into weight-lifting. I really enjoy it because I hate being out of breath.”

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.