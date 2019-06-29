Caroline Flack's Love Island fruit playsuit is gorgeous and REALLY affordable This look has us reaching for our purses!

Caroline Flack welcomed the girls to Casa Amor on Friday night's Love Island wearing the cutest playsuit - which happens to also be completely affordable. Going back to her quirky style after wearing a sensational floaty blue dress on Thursday, the show's presenter strutted into Casa Amor wearing a Next playsuit. The fruit print playsuit is just £35, and has a square neck with a tie waist. Best of all, it has pockets!

Caroline's playsuit is from Next

Following her appearance on the show, Caroline seemed to be enjoying life in Majorca with a couple of drinks, and shared a snap of herself in a gold summer dress from Free People as she enjoyed a pint. She wrote: "Sometimes you wanna post a inspirational quote ... other times you just want to find a pint of beer as big as your head ... I know . You are welcome."

Caroline dazzled in a blue gown on Thursday

Speaking about her amazing figure, Caroline previously revealed it was down to a love of yoga, and she also turned to weight-lifting. "The best fitness tip is that you don't need to be out of breath and do cardio to get in shape," she revealed to us. "I've got into weight-lifting. I really enjoy it because I hate being out of breath." Speaking about her favourite beauty look, her makeup artist, Gemma Wheatcroft, told HELLO! "I use MAC Studio Face and Body Foundation all over. It’s our go-to! It really evens out the skin tone. I mix in a little Nip+Fab Glow Getter Body Oil."

Love Island surprised fans of Friday night when they revealed that this year it was the girls turn to go to Casa Amor to meet six new hunky islanders, while the boys stayed in the villa and were introduced to six new girls - but will anyone's heads be turned? We can't wait to find out!