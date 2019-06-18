Caroline Flack wows Love Island viewers in slinky gold mini dress It's another gorgeous look!

Caroline Flack has wowed Love Island viewers once again with her outfit for Tuesday night's elimination show! The presenter opted for a gorgeous metallic mini dress, from Michelle Mason, to suit her golden tan and sun-kissed waves - and we're not surprised fans are loving the look. Since it's a pre-recorded show, Caroline even shared some behind-the-scenes snaps of her getting-ready process on Monday night, captioning a mirror video, "Going for gold". This might be our favourite look so far!

Caroline's beautiful gold mini dress

Loving Caroline's on-screen beauty look? That relaxed beachy look takes a lot more work than you might think! HELLO! chatted to Gemma Wheatcroft - Ms Flack's makeup and hair stylist on the show, who told us that Caroline's beauty prep is pretty intense at times. "I think people are surprised by the hours involved. It's been known that we finish at 2am then setting our alarms for a 5am glam time! Caroline and I have had a full 15 hour days work then got straight onto a night flight with barely any sleep straight into a car and onto the next job."

Caroline showed a preview of her dress earlier in the day

On Sunday night's Love Island: Aftersun, Caroline wowed once again in a gorgeous heart-print mini dress by cult LA fashion brand For Love And Lemons - which sold out very quickly on ASOS after she wore it! Caroline teamed her look with a pair of white pointed pumps by Aldo, £75 – chosen as always by her loyal fashion stylist Nisha Grewal. If there's one thing to learn here, it's that Caroline's Love Island looks are a hit with viewers - and shoppers - so if you fancy bagging her latest outfit, you better hurry.

Her For Love And Lemons dress sold out almost immediately

It's another leggy look for Caroline, who has credited her recent foray into fitness as one of her most positive changes in 2019. If you're wondering how she achieved her incredible figure, she certainly works for it!

It's all down to her personal trainer Bradley Simmonds - who has become a close friend of the presenter, as well as a motivator. "Bradley is the only consistency in my life. I see him every day and we chat about everything. He knows all my secrets,” she said in an interview with Fabulous magazine. On Instagram, clips of their workouts have seen Caroline trying out a mix of weights, HIIT and cardio.