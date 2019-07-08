Pippa Middleton joins brother James at Wimbledon and WOWS in Stella McCartney Kate's sister looks SO stylish...

Pippa Middleton arrived at Wimbledon on Monday afternoon with brother James and looked as chic as can be as she took her place in the royal box! We love what the mother-of-one wore; a blush pink dress by royally-loved designer Stella McCartney. The mini dress was made in a lovely rose tone and had wide pockets and gold detailing at the nape of the neck. The frock comes in at £725 and is currently available online in all sizes. We loved how the Duchess of Cambridge's little sister accessoried the look too - she added tan high heels and carried a half-moon raffia bag by J. Crew.

Pippa and James looked super stylish at Wimbledon

Speaking of Pippa's summery bag - you may recognise it because the Duchess of Sussex has it too! Last year, Meghan watched Prince Harry play at Sentebale Polo Cup and styled herself up for the occasion - dazzling onlookers in a tailored navy blue dress by Carolina Herrera, which she accessorised with a pair of nude Aquazzura sling-back high heel shoes.

£725, Stella McCartney

Even though we loved her overall look, all eyes were on her gorgeous summery clutch bag, which actually went down in the sale for just £44 - the cheapest handbag the former Suits star has ever worn! The oval-shaped, classic design featured contrasting tan straps and also came in a zesty yellow. After Meghan carried it - over 3000 sold. WOW!

What a chic pair!

Pippa, 35, is a fashionista in her own right too, just like sister Kate. At Lady Gabriella Windsor's royal wedding in May, she dressed up for the big day in a pretty cornflower blue dress featuring a cute clover print – which was from much-loved New York fashion line Kate Spade.

At £695, it was a pricey piece, but that didn't stop Pippa's fans from rushing to buy the frock, which immediately sold out. And she even added a funky blue headband - her sister's favourite hair accessory.

