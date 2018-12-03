Pippa Middleton just wore a really chic Zara camel coat - and its bargain price will surprise you Catch it while you can!

New mum Pippa Middleton is taking to motherhood so well. Her son Arthur Michael William Matthews was born on 15 October and the sister of the Duchess of Cambridge has been embracing her new role. On Saturday afternoon, The Daily Mail reported that Pippa and husband James were spotted in London with their baby son in the pram and 35-year-old Pippa looked gorgeous as ever as she braved the rain, in a chic camel coat. Despite the fact this outerwear staple looks like it could be pricey buy - it's actually from high street store Zara and marked down to £49.99 from £69.99 in the brand's mid-season sale. Bargain! The striking, long sleeve coat is made in a subtle, neutral tone and has a wide lapelled collar as well as welt pockets and contrasting, double-breasted button fastening at the front. And what's more - it's available online now in all sizes so catch it while you can!

Pippa's coat is £49.99 from Zara

Pippa's sister Kate is also a huge fan of high street favourite Zara. Prince William's wife has been spotted in the Spanish chain's designs many times. The last time we saw the mother-of-three rocking one of the brand's affordable items was back in June when she was pictured in Norfolk with Prince George and Princess Charlotte, wearing a £40 blue embroidered off-the-shoulder dress from the store.

Our personal favourite Zara item she wore has to be during the 2012 London Olympics, when Kate chose to rock a pair of skinny, cobalt blue jeans for an event at Buckingham Palace with William and Prince Harry.

She added her favourite wedges for a bit of extra height and kept her white top crisp and casual. Coloured jeans are still a big fashion trend for 2018, so the royal was clearly ahead of her time when she brought them.

